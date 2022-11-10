Remnants of Hurricane Nicole to bring rain on Remembrance Day

While it has been a glorious stretch of fall weather in the region, expect a 180 degree turn over the next 24 hours due to the combined effects of a cold front pushing through and the remnants of Hurricane Nicole moving in from Florida.

Daytime highs in the area reached the upper teens Thursday and many in the region have been taking advantage of the unseasonable warmth by getting in another round at the golf course, and cleaning up the yard.

The northern edge of Nicole’s rain shield brings precipitation starting Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning, you can expect the return of chilly temperatures and the risk of lake effect flurries.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Vero Beach on Florida’s east coast early Wednesday morning, and will continue to bring torrential rain and damaging winds to the sunshine state.

The tropical storm will drive the severe weather into Georgia and South Carolina Thursday night into Friday.

In addition to the tropical moisture moving into the lower Great Lakes, a cold front will drive in late Friday afternoon.

This front will help push the rain quickly eastward and out of the area Friday night. Behind this front, however, colder air will follow and you can expect a major drop in temperatures for the weekend.

On Saturday, this will allow some lake enhanced rain or snow in parts of Midwestern Ontario.

Saturday night, with Santa Claus heading into London, be sure to bundle up if you are planning to attend the parade.

The temperature will be hovering near the freezing point with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers Saturday night, and the overnight low will drop to -3 C.

On Sunday, the weekend will wind down with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.