Remote learning extended for students in Dauphin

Manitoba health officials have announced students in Dauphin will have their remote learning period extended.

On Tuesday, the province said all students in the area will remain in remote learning until June 21.

Officials said the reason for the extended period is due to the high COVID-19 case count in the area.

Dauphin currently has 41 active cases.

The province said the decision will be reviewed at the new deadline.

This comes after the province announced all students in Winnipeg, Brandon, Garden Valley and Red River Valley school divisions would remain in remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Students will be able to meet with their teachers in small groups starting June 14.

The province is hoping students will be able to return to the classroom in the fall.