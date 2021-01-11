Remote learning has been extended for another two weeks in one part of northwestern Ontario due to rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), in-person learning for schools in Fort Frances, Ont., will be delayed until at least Jan. 25.

This mandate affects the following schools:

St. Mary’s School;

Our Lady of the Way School – Stratton;

J.W. Walker Public School;

Robert Moore School;

Donald Young School;

Fort Frances Intermediate School and High School;

Crossroads Public School – Devlin;

Mine Centre Public School – Mine Centre; and

Seven Generations Secondary School.

Exceptions will be made for students with special education needs who can’t be accommodated through remote learning and who want to receive in-person instruction.

“It is understood that this is a significant disruption to families in Fort Frances, but the numbers seen this weekend in the community can’t be ignored,” the NWHU said in the release.

“The risk of COVID-19 is very real, there is evidence of community transmission, and keeping these schools in virtual learning at this time can reduce the risk of further infections. “

Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, medical officer of health, said they are monitoring the situation in other communities and they will take any necessary measures.

This extension doesn’t apply to daycares.