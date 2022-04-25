Remote security system disables stolen vehicle, leaving Sault thief all wet

A thief who was driving a stolen vehicle near a snowmobile trail received an unpleasant surprise recently when the OnStar system kicked in.

The remote security system disabled the stolen SUV while it was near a snowmobile trail around 9 a.m. on April 22.

"The stolen vehicle was currently near the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail within the community of Garden River," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

"OPP attended the area of Belleau Lake Road and the OFSC trail and located the SUV on the snowmobile trail stuck in the snow."

The suspect was tracked to a bench outside a gas station on Highway 17B.

"The person had wet shoes and pants soaking wet below the knees," police said.

"After further investigation, it was learned the person was wanted by Sault Ste Marie Police Service. The person was subsequently arrested and property from the stolen vehicle was in their possession."

A 32-year-old suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with several counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on May 30.