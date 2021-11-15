'Removing barriers': New bill proposes changes to corporate governance in Alberta

New legislation proposes changes to corporate governance in Alberta in a bid to make it the destination of choice for business in Canada, the province says.

Tabled in the legislature on Monday, the bill offers amendments to Alberta’s Business Corporations Act the province believes will align it with other jurisdictions.

Alberta would become the first Canadian province to offer corporate opportunity waivers, rules setting out when directors of companies can be involved in projects. A handful of jurisdictions in the U.S. offer similar waivers.

If passed, directors could vote on agreements where they may have a material interest, so long as the directors’ interest benefits the corporation, like when guaranteeing a loan.

The bill also expands good faith defence provisions, offering corporations more protection to cover indemnification, compensation for harm or loss, and adds definitions clarifying what is expected from a director when it comes to duty of care.

Additionally, the bill proposes changing the timeframe in which a dissolved corporation could get back into business from five years to 10. The legislation would eliminate the five-year revival period for non-profit companies, societies, and cooperatives.

Shareholder decisions regarding written resolutions would no longer need an approval threshold of unanimity. If passed, shareholder approval would be lowered to a two-thirds majority. The province says this measure would ensure decisions are no longer held up by a lone opposing shareholder vote.

The legislation would also modernize the corporations act by removing provisions requiring faxed or handwritten documents.

“We already know that Alberta is an attractive place to do business. But we want to make Alberta the best place to do business,” said Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta.

“Alberta is a land of opportunity, but when it comes to the policies in the Business Corporations Act, we have been falling behind what other governments have put in place.”

According to the province, Service Alberta reached out to more than 200 experts to inform the proposed bill over the past year, including leaders from chambers of commerce, legal scholars, academics, banking industry officials, and other government officials in different jurisdictions.

“From incorporation to investment, and from operation to growth, we are removing barriers for companies trying to decide where in Canada they might incorporate in, making Alberta the most compelling destination-of-choice,” Glubish added.