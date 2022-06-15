Rempel Garner hints at possible UCP leadership run in Twitter thread

Federal MP Michelle Rempel Garner sounded as if she's clearing the runway to make a run at the Alberta UCP leadership in a Twitter thread published Wednesday evening.

In it, Rempel Garner announced she was stepping away from her role as campaign co-chair of Patrick Brown's federal leadership run, paving the way for a possible UCP leadership bid.

"Alberta is – and always has been – my top priority. Today, I can confirm that I am giving a provincial leadership bid serious consideration. I owe it to Albertans to give this critical decision my full and complete attention.," she wrote on Tiwtter.

"I will make my decision based on the conversations I have with the people I represent - Albertans. As such, I will no longer be participating in the federal Conservative leadership race so that I can focus on how to best serve my province."

"I continue to be inspired by the optimism of Albertans, who have been through much but remain hopeful. We are - and always have been - worth fighting for. I’ll have more to say soon. Giddyup. ~MRG."

1/ Our province needs hope, a positive vision for the future, and a Conservative leader who can inspire Albertans and win.

Brian Jean held a campaign event Wednesday in which he attacked Jason Kenney and said the time for Alberta to start constitutional negotiations with Ottawa was now.

The new UCP leader will be announced Oct. 6.

Leela Ahee-er, Todd Loewen, Bill Rock, Danielle Smith, Rebecca Schulz and Travis Toews were all registered with Elections Alberta Wednesday to run in the race. Rajan Sawhney has also launched a campaign.

Rempel Garner is currently the Member of Parliament for Calgary Nose Hill.

With files from CTV Edmonton