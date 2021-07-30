'Renaissance for downtown Windsor': live music and reopening revive core

The Downtown Windsor BIA is hosting the first in a series of street closures this weekend and businesses are anticipating to be very busy.

Turbo Espresso bar owner Renaldo Agostino says the downtown core has revived since COVID-19 restrictions loosened. He expects even more customers for the open streets event.

“It’s really been a Renaissance for downtown Windsor,” says Agostino. “Almost to the way it used to be, except this time it’s full of Canadians and everyone’s well behaved and having a good time, everyone’s profiting.”

DWBIA vice chair Pat Papadeas says there’s a great line-up of local musicians.

“We have over 10-12 different types of musicians, solo artists, everything from folk to classic rock to jazz,” she says.

That’s welcome news to Agostino.

“It’s like the reward for what everyone’s been through and this is what you get out of it,” says Agostino.

Musician Andrew Seguin is thrilled to be part of the downtown boom, welcoming back visitors and residents after a long pause due to the pandemic.

“It’s gonna be nice to help kind of revive the downtown area because it’s has been kind of dead here, not many people have been down here,” says Seguin.

Seguin is performing on Ouellette Avenue near Lefty’s on Friday night. He says he’s looking forward to “having that interaction with other people again.”

EVENT LINEUP:

FRIDAY, JULY 30

200 Block of Ouellette (in front of The Coffee Exchange)

5:30-7:30pm: Madeline Doornaert & Dane Roberts (singer/songwriter duo)

8:00-10:00pm:Ted Hogan (solo saxophone – jazz and pop)

300 Block of Ouellette (in front of Lefty’s on the O)

5:30-7:30pm: Andrew Seguin (solo finger-style guitar – pop/top 40)

8:00-10:00pm: Strange Cats (classic rock duo)

University Ave West (in front of Craft Heads Brewing Co)

5:30-7:30pm: David Faulkner (solo piano – mix of jazz and pop)

8:00-10:00pm: The Fontaines (folk / singer-songwriter)

Maiden Lane West (in front of Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits)

8:00-10:00pm: Coffee House Combo (vocal jazz trio)

SATURDAY, JULY 31

200 Block of Ouellette (in front of The Coffee Exchange)

8:00-10:00pm: Ted Hogan (solo saxophone – jazz and pop)

300 Block of Ouellette (in front of Lefty’s on the O)

8:00-10:00pm: Faking Requests with Mark Calcott (solo piano & vocals)

University Ave West (in front of Craft Heads Brewing Co)

5:30-7:30pm: Due North Trio (jazz trio)

8:00-10:00pm: Andrew Seguin (solo finger-style guitar – pop/top 40)

Maiden Lane West (in front of Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits)