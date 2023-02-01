'Renaissance' is coming: How Beyoncé is being celebrated ahead of Vancouver show

Beyoncé fans in Vancouver are buzzing after learning the star is bringing her “Renaissance” world tour to the city this September.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé revealed the 41 places she plans to perform her latest album—one for each year of her life—including two Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto.

Ticket sales will begin on Feb. 6, with exclusive presale to members of the BeyHive fan club, according to the performer's website.

“Queen B” hasn’t put on a show in Vancouver since Oct. 2, 2018, when she and husband Jay-Z’s “On The Run II” tour drew 40,000 fans to B.C. Place.

While the Sept. 11 concert is still months away, some Beyoncé events are being put on in Vancouver in the upcoming weeks for Black History Month.

On Feb. 23, Christ Church Cathedral is hosting an event dubbed “Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé,” that promises to “bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience,” to the Burrard Street location.

“Cuff It” is the only song from Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance album that is included in the tentative program for Candlelight, which is available online.

Four days later, The Cinematheque plans to screen Beyoncé’s music video epic “Lemonade,” which was the world’s best selling album of 2016.

After the screening, which is free to attend, there will be a short reception followed by a one-hour panel talk and audience discussion.