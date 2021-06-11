Renaming Sir John A. Macdonald school could take some time, say board trustees

The plan to rename Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo is not going to be a quick process, according to the school board trustees.

Earlier this week, it was announced that plans to start the renaming consultation process were going ahead as soon as possible and that the board would be checking in with stakeholders, students, staff, and community members.

Before any of this can happen, Waterloo Region District School Board trustee Kathleen Woodcock says there are a number of steps and policy changes that need to be made.

"The consultation to rename the school is a ways away," she said. "We have to revise the policy through an anti-racist lens, which is what the committee is working on right now, then we have to get that policy approved by the board."

Woodcock adds that it's still too soon to provide a timeline for the consultation process, but she does expect discussions on the topic to happen at the committee of the whole meeting on June 21.