Renewed call for fireworks ban in London, Ont.

There is a renewed effort to have fireworks banned in London, Ont.

The author of an online petition says the evidence is mounting that the negatives outweigh any enjoyment fireworks provide.

Deanna Ronson insists there are other ways to celebrate significant holidays.

For many the Victoria Day long weekend is the kick-off to the summer and fireworks are part of the that celebration.

For others, those fireworks bring anxiety, including those with dogs like Melissa Blackall, "I had one that had an ear infection and any loud noise would set her off."

While her newest addition, Cassini, has no issues, Blackall has a senior dog that struggles with the sounds, "He'd hide down in the basement," she said.

Deanna Ronson says there are numerous concerns for pets, wildlife and people, ranging from psychological impacts to environmental issues.

“I've found multiple studies done on the impact on the environment – heavy metals, particulates in the air," said Ronson.

Blackall adds that while she has concerns for pets, she's equally concerned about individuals arriving from war-torn countries.

"With the lights and the noise and the flash, I can totally understand the new Canadians and the kids being afraid of them."

Ronson has outlined her concerns in an online petition and is hoping it will continue to build momentum heading into the upcoming municipal election.

She's also been encouraged by conversations with city staff indicating that bylaw changes are being considered.

"I don't believe it when I'm told it can't be done, because it can and other places have done it," said Ronson.

She said there are cost-effective alternatives, including laser displays and silent flash fireworks, that don't dramatically impact the environment, animals or the people.