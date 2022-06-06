Renewed calls for affordable housing as Alberta celebrates Seniors’ Week

Alberta's 36th edition of Seniors’ Week is officially underway, and along with the celebrations comes renewed calls for affordable housing and supports.

"Most seniors live independently, but some seniors really don't have the resources to have their own homes, and even rent in market-rate rentals is getting higher, so we need to figure out affordable housing for seniors so they don't have to go into long-term care," said Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) executive director Rob Miyashiro on Monday.

According to the 2022 census, the number of people aged 65 and older in Alberta rose by 18.3 per cent over the last five years.

With the large increase, the LSCO says the need for more independent living units has also grown.

"They can't afford market-level apartments, they can't afford townhouses, but what they can afford is if we have independent living units for them," Miyashiro said.

Seniors’ Week is held to acknowledge the contributions of more experienced Albertans.

Alberta’s Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon says current plans for affordable housing are in the works, but details aren't available to be released.

Pon says to combat the need, the UCP has created the 10-year housing strategy.

"The 10-year affordable housing is the strategy we are planning to increase by 25,000 households and in total of 82,000 households in 10 years,” Pon said.

Currently in Lethbridge, 18.1 per cent of the city's population is 65 years or older.

Miyashiro says the LSCO has partnered with local organizations to develop and offer an outreach program for seniors who may be struggling or need assistance in day-to-day tasks.

"It’s a way to reach isolated seniors and help them with senior system navigation, and help them connect with the healthcare system, and help them connect with housing, because when you reach a certain age,” explained Miyashiro.

Funding for those programs continue to be offered by the province.

"We (the Government of Alberta) are continuing to provide some funding for the non-profit organizations who provide services to seniors and as well increase more services for home care," Pon said.

Events and celebrations for Seniors' Week are being planned across the province, including in Lethbridge.

The Live Well Showcase, a trade show for active aging, is set to be held on Thursday and Friday at the LSCO.