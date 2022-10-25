Renewed calls to ban fireworks sparks controversy amid complaints

On Tuesday, the City of London said it has received a number of complaints from residents over the use of fireworks.

“The fact of the matter is a few minutes of celebrating with sparklers in the sky, though we love them, are not as important as preserving the environment and being considerate of our neighbours,” says Becca Amendola.

She has been calling on the city to ban fireworks since 2021.

Amendola believes there are alternatives that people can use including replacing public fireworks displays with laser shows.

“Limit the types of fireworks to quiet fireworks that do not make the big bang," she explains. "From the environmentalist perspective though, quiet or not, fireworks are toxic chemicals being exploded into our area and being spread around our community."

The City of London agreed to review its fireworks by-law after receiving dozens of complaints relating to fireworks in July — which eventually prompted a petition calling for a ban.

Amendola explains that she is also concerned about the repercussions the fireworks have on animals and the environment in the future.

Fireworks are a special part of many holidays including Canada Day, Victoria Day, and most recently, Diwali.

Vinod Varapravan is currently organizing a celebration of Diwali at Centennial Hall for Nov 6. He hopes the recent noise complaints around fireworks are not singling out Diwali.

“Just like you go to Disney World or Disney Land, or on Canada Day or Victoria Day, it's a joyous occasion and fireworks have made their way into this celebration hundreds of years ago,” he says.

Diwali, a national holiday across India, is celebrated by gathering with family and friends. In celebration, many light earthen oil lamps or candles and fireworks.

“The celebration of Diwali on the darkest night of the year dispels darkness. That’s what it signifies, it signifies new beginnings, then there are fireworks so it's just a common element of light and fire for this celebration,” Varapravan explains.

On Tuesday, the City of London issued a safety reminder about the use of fireworks.

“The City of London would like to remind the community that fireworks are only allowed with a valid permit,” a spokesperson for the city says. “Safety matters, whether your plans involve a large display or a few sparklers, because even sparklers can reach extreme temperatures and cause burns if they’re handled incorrectly.”

The city is also taking a “phased approach” in reviewing the current fireworks By-law PW11, which regulates the use and sale of fireworks, according to Deputy Chief Matt Hepditch, of Fire Prevent and Public Education.

As part of their review, the city says they plan to consider other municipalities’ policies when deciding their next steps.

“A report of that scan, as well as a new firework by-law for council to consider, will be presented to the Community and Protective Service Committee in March or April 2023,” adds Hepditch.