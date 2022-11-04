Renewed hope for Vancouver Island mushroom pickers after summer drought

The recent rainfall is good for news for mushroom foragers on Vancouver Island, but this year’s bounty may still be limited.

Many varieties have struggled due to drought conditions extending well into the fall and are just now starting to emerge with the cooler, wet conditions.

“We expect that the abundant moisture that’s been falling from the skies is going to allow some of the fungi to produce their fruiting bodies that we call mushrooms,” says Andy MacKinnon, a forest ecologist and co-author of the book Mushrooms of British Columbia.

Though the rain is finally here, it may have come too late to make a big difference.

“Some of the fungi, we suspect, have probably given up for the season and won’t be producing mushrooms, no matter how much it rains now,” said MacKinnon. “But we are optimistic these rains are going to bring forward some mushrooms in the forests around here.”

He points to examples such as the Douglas fir cone mushrooms at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary. The tiny mushrooms seem to be some of the first and most abundant fungi to appear in the sanctuary, growing almost exclusively out of old, decaying Douglas fir pine cones on the forest floor.

But with a forecast of colder weather next week, MacKinnon says it could have the potential to shorten the mushroom foraging season even more.

The importance of fungi and its role in the ecosystem can’t be understated, according the ecologist.

As plants and animals produce organic material and it falls to the forest floor, the fungi are the organisms that take the lead in breaking down the waste and making more soil for plants to grow in.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the reason we have forests, the reason we have all this vegetation around us here, is because of the fungi.”

Some people take delight in photographing mushrooms, while others gather certain varieties that can be used to dye fabrics. Then there are those that forge for edible mushrooms to eat or use for health and medicinal purposes.

A word of caution though for those looking for mushrooms to ingest: “The most important thing to remember is that if you’re not certain what a mushroom is, don’t eat it,” MacKinnon says.

“Much like plants, there are edible, delicious mushrooms and there are poisonous mushrooms.”

DEATH CAP MUSHROOMS GETTING 'SMARTER'

The deadly death cap mushroom has started to take hold in the capital region in the past decade.

The deadly, non-native mushroom grows on the roots of imported European trees and usually thrives on lawns and boulevards where people tend to water more frequently, thus avoiding drought conditions.

According to MacKinnon, the mushroom is becoming “smarter” and more entrenched in our region.

“The death cap mushroom is a very, very clever fungus and it’s also learned how to grow with the roots of our native Garry oak trees,” he says. “So now we might expect to see it growing, not just in the city, but anywhere we find Garry oak trees.”

The mushroom lover stresses mushrooms are nothing to be afraid of though.

“I know a lot of people are mycophobic, that they fear mushrooms,” MacKinnon says. “They fear mushroom poisoning, they fear mushrooms in general, and I would say caution is called for if you are planning to eat wild mushrooms of course.”

He suggests getting a good mushroom identification book and going out with other experienced mushroom pickers or mycologists before venturing out on your own.

This weekend, people in Greater Victoria have the opportunity to discover more about mushrooms and fungi by connecting with experts from the South Vancouver Island Mycological Society.

The group is putting on its 2022 Mushroom Show on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke Anglican Church, located at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich, B.C.

Admission is by donation.

“If people are curious about mushrooms, if they want more information about mushrooms, whether they’re five or 55 years old, please come and join us at our annual show and we’ll give you a really good introduction to the mushrooms of the Greater Victoria area,” said MacKinnon.