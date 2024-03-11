Renewed plea for information in attempted sex assault

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a robbery and attempted sex assault.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 21, a female was walking near Albert and Hickory streets in Waterloo when she was approached by a man with a gun.

Police said he took her personal belongings and tried to sexually assault her.

He then fired his gun as she fled the area.

The victim was not physically hurt.

The man is described as Black, approximately 5-foot-6 and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange construction jacket or hoodie.

Police shared a new photo of the vehicle the man was driving on Monday. They said it was a white 2012-2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has information on the driver, is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service.