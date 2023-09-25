'Renews my hope in humanity': Overwhelming support for 110 displaced tenants after Fredericton fire

There’s been a tremendous show of support this weekend for 110 people in Fredericton who’ve been displaced by an apartment building fire.

A church just a few doors down from the badly damaged four-storey building on Clark Street has become an emergency hub for residents.

“We just opened up our buildings so people had washrooms, coffee, snacks, and then we partnered with the Red Cross because they needed somewhere to hold shop, to help people get registered,” says Joe Crummey of Christ Central Church.

“We were able to provide food, and just sit with people, cry with people, hug people, and walk them through getting them a place to stay (Thursday) night and over these last few days.”

Members of the community have been dropping off donated clothes at the church all weekend. Volunteers spent Sunday afternoon sorting through and organizing all the contributions.

Volunteer Krista Dufour says the overwhelming community response “kind of renews my hope in humanity.”

“The circumstances are not good, but it has given the community an opportunity to come together,” says Dufour.

The local Jean Coutu pharmacy just across the street is accepting monetary donations for fire victims. The Salvation Army is providing food vouchers for displaced tenants, along with clothing vouchers at its Main Street store.

The Canadian Red Cross says 25 tenants have been assisted with emergency lodging.

No injuries were reported from Thursday’s fire, and an official cause hasn’t been made public.

Displaced tenants won’t be allowed to re-enter the damaged apartment building until the New Brunswick Fire Marshall's preliminary investigation is finished, which could take several days.

