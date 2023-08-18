Renfrew area farmer goes green with electric vehicle

Bob Stuart has been driving his 1999 Dodge pickup truck on the roads and across his Renfrew area farm for nearly 25 years.

However, the 83-year-old retired farmer is now the talk of his community after purchasing a $106,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

"Farming has changed immensely," Stuart told CTV News Ottawa. "I like to see the changes in agriculture."

Stuart purchased the truck at the start of 2023 after waiting a year and a half for one to become available. The F-150 Lightning is an all-electric vehicle that Stuart uses to get from A-to-B, as well as get work done around the farm.

"It's progress; it's the way it is," Stuart says about the switch from gasoline to battery power. "At my age, I've seen a lot of changes.

"I've taken wagons out across the farm, empty wagons for fertilizer and whatnot to be filled. I drive it just like I would a gas (vehicle) and it fulfills all my wants."

The Stuarts have lived in the Admaston/Bromley area since 1943, and have always embraced innovation at their farm, according to their son.

"Our grandfather was the first one in the area to have a tractor, first one to have a round baler, first one to have solar panels," Ken Stuart said.

"The new way of doing things or thinking about things hasn't been scary for the family."

They get nearly 400 kilometres of range on a full charge, and plug it in right at home.

Stuart says it used to cost him $150 to fill his old Dodge truck with gas. Now the family has nearly abandoned their other daily vehicle, a Dodge Journey, altogether.

"I think I've only filled it up twice since we got to the truck," said Katherine Stuart, Bob's wife.

"It is cheaper and it's comfortable," she says of their new truck. "And why burn gas if you can go someplace a lot cheaper."

"I've never charged any place but at home," Stuart said.

"And we've been to Ottawa, been to Smiths Falls, been to Pembroke several times, Killaloe."

Even in retirement, it is mindsets like the Stuarts that are driving change across Canada's roadways.

Clean Energy Canada, a think-tank, says one in every ten new vehicles in Canada is now electric.

"The number of makes and models that are coming out now and hitting the market really make it easy to go electric for anyone, no matter how big of a family you have or no matter what sort of lifestyle you have," Joanna Kyriazis, director of public affairs at Clean Energy Canada, said.

At the Urban Ford dealership in Arnprior, Alicia Cowan says drivers are still adapting to the differences between gas and electric vehicles.

"People are still adamant about gas," Cowan tells CTV News.

"They're not 100 per cent committed to fully electric. They want to even start with a hybrid."

With the attention Stuart draws from his new ride, he enjoys hitting the road more than ever while saving more than he imagined.

"I said we're going to go out and burn kilowatts."