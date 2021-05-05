Renfrew County expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to be in line with province

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria to be in line with the provincial government.

The RCDHU does not use the provincial booking system and instead allows residents to book vaccine appointments directly through the local public health unit.

In a release Wednesday morning, the RCDHU said residents of Renfrew County 55 and older (born in or before 1966) are currently eligible to book vaccines and, starting Thursday, eligibility will expand to the following groups:

Residents in the general population born between 1967 and 1971 (50 to 54 years of age).

Remaining elementary and secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff).

Workers responding to critical events (including police, fire, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers).

Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers).

Remaining individuals working in licensed childcare settings (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs, licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies).

Foster care agenda workers (including customary care providers).

Food manufacturing and distribution workers.

Agriculture and farm workers.

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.

The health unit notes that anyone from previous eligibility groups, such as those 60 and older, can still book appointments anytime, even after eligibility expands.

Residents are asked to book their vaccine appointments through the RCDHU's website.

In cases where someone cannot book online, they can call the RCDHU at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267- 1097, Ext. 200 and leave one message with their name and phone number. Someone will return their call as soon as possible.