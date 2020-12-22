The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says two people are facing $875 fines for not self-isolating under local COVID-19 rules.

The RCDHU said in a media release on Tuesday that the two individuals did not adhere to an order from Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman that has been in place since Oct. 30.

The Section 22 order requires all residents of Renfrew County and District to self-isolate if they:

are a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19;

have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;

believe they now have one or more symptoms (even mild symptoms) of COVID-19; or

are a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 or are a close contact of a person identified as a probable case of COVID-19.

People who fit the above criteria must remain in isolation for 14 days unless otherwise instructed, among other directions.

“With news of the provincial shutdown due to increasing case counts, we cannot stress enough how important it is that everyone continue to do their part in the fight against COVID-19,” Dr. Cushman said in the media release.

Dr. Cushman stressed that citizens must practice all COVID-19 safety measures, including staying home when sick, keeping physical distance between others, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and celebrating the holidays with household members only.