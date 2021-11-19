Renfrew County health unit issues new directive for household contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

Renfrew county's top doctor is ordering household contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to stay home until they receive a negative test result or been advised it's okay to leave.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman has issued a Section 22 Class Order for household contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including residents who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit notes the recent increases in cases in Renfrew County and the "rapid spread" to household contacts are "major concerns."

“We all need to do our part to get through the colder months without serious setbacks. This includes getting vaccinated, adhering to masking and physical distancing, limiting gatherings to small groups especially when gathering indoors, and cooperating with public health officials if you are identified as a case or a contact,” says Dr. Cushman.

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience and want to thank the residents of RCD for their cooperation and efforts to limit the spread. I encourage you all to keep up the good work."

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says starting Friday, all household contacts, including those who are vaccinated and asymptomatic, must isolate at home until you have received a negative PCR test result, or a public health official has advised you otherwise.

Previously, fully vaccinated residents were not required to self-isolate if they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit said if you were asymptomatic, it was recommended that you arrange for testing.

Nearly 90 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Renfrew County, while 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.