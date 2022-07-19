Renfrew County home sales decline, homes selling under asking

A sudden change to the real estate market has caught many looking to cash in on their houses by surprise.

After watching a frenzied market for years, homeowners like Candace Wall are seeing their homes for sale get passed over and receive offers under the asking price.

"We put ours on [the market] and nothing has moved," says Wall of her Arnprior home, which has been for sale for about a month now.

"We actually thought it was probably going to sell within the first week of the listing."

It's not what she expected, given homes on either side of hers have sold signs on the lawn.

"We've seen other houses in the area sell well above what they normally would have, even two, three years ago," Wall tells CTV News. "So we'd thought we'd take advantage of that, plus we wanted to get a little more space and yard."

That's putting her family in the predicament of losing out on a home they have conditionally purchased. If they can't sell their home by July 31, they risk losing their hopeful new home.

The Wall's aren't the only people in this situation. The Renfrew County Real Estate Board (RCREB) says the number of homes sold in June in 2022 was down 19.3 per cent from June 2021.

Year-to-date, home sales across the county are down 25.3 per cent from the first six months of 2021.

Seemingly, it appears the Ottawa Valley is not as desirable as it once was at the height of the pandemic.

"Those that were choosing to leave and work from home did it through those two years," says Patricia Scott, president of the RCREB. "The pressure is not the same as it was two years ago."

Realtors Jenna and Brooke Ritchie now say more houses are sitting on the market longer, creating more competition for new listings.

"Three months ago we had maybe one to two houses, we would have a house coming soon," said Jenna Ritchie. "Now we're noticing a summer market, more inventory, so days on market has increased."

Back in April, the sisters listed a semi-detached home on Frieday Street which sold days later over asking price. About two weeks later they listed the home attached to it, which went unsold for almost two months before it was taken off the market.

The realtor twins say it's an indication of how fast the housing market can shift.

"I think it's just a big shock from when houses were selling after five days or a week," says Brooke Ritchie.

"So then the expectation of what the seller had might not be what it was, and numbers do come down," adds Jenna.

The RCREB now estimates roughly one quarter of all homes sold in the county are now going for under asking price.

"We're getting back to the way it was prior to pre-COVID days," says Scott.

"Many, many buyers are just completely fatigued with that process of competitive offers."