Renfrew County opening appointments to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 on Tuesday

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will begin booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 starting Tuesday morning.

In a release, the RCDHU said residents of the county can begin booking appointments starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 23. Residents are asked to book online.

Additionally, the RCDHU says parents or caregivers can also contact local pharmacies to inquire about COVID-19 vaccine doses for children.

Health Canada formally authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 on Friday. The doses are scheduled to be given eight weeks apart. The first shipment is scheduled to arrive Sunday. By the end of next week, Canada should have 2.9 million doses of the children's vaccine, enough to offer a first dose to every eligible child in the country.

Renfrew County does not use the provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday that the online provincial booking system would go live early next week, once the province has received supply details from the federal government.