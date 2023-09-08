Renfrew County school board providing Chromebooks to all Grades 7 to 12 students

All Grades 7 to 12 students in the Renfrew County District School Board will have their own Chromebook to learn with this year.

The school board says it is providing a Chromebook to each student in Grades 7 through 12 this school year, "with the goal to ensure equitable access to devices for learning, student achievement and well-being."

"Students are able to take their Chromebook home each night, over the weekends, on holidays, and through the summer. Upon graduation or leaving the RCDSB, all Chromebooks will be returned to the school," the board said in a statement.

Staff in the ICT department worked over the summer to have the thousands of devices loaded and ready with protective cases ahead of the start of the school year this week. The board says all assignments can be downloaded at school, so families will not need internet at home to do homework.

Trustees with the Renfrew County District School Board approved funding for the Chromebook initiative during the 2021-2022 school year, and accelerated the plan following community consultations.

"With each student having individualized devices, it creates equitable and consistent access to technology that further supports students in their learning," Renald Cousineau, Superintendent of Information, Community Technology, said in a statement.