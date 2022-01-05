Renfrew County top doctor asks residents to stop verbally abusing health care workers

Renfrew County’s top doctor is pleading with people to stop verbally abusing health care workers as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman says there has been an increase in verbal abuse of health care workers as Renfrew Country faces a shortage of COVID-19 vaccination appointments and tests, and there's concern about hospital beds.

"There's a lot of frustration out there amongst the public, and some people think they have a right to take out their anger on health care workers. These are for things that are not within the control of the health care workers," Cushman said in a video posted on YouTube Wednesday morning.

"Does a receptionist who's been scorned by someone visiting a vaccination clinic have any control over the appointment bookings?” he said. “Does a nurse who has been vaccinating for the past year have any control over the fact that we're trying to give boosters to all of those over the age of 18 in a very quick and short time frame? No, not at all. And is it the health unit's fault that we don't have enough antigen tests or that we have problems with PCR tests and can't test everybody? No. But some people think it's their right."

Cushman says health care workers are burnt out, overworked and are having a lot of trouble during the latest wave of COVID-19 cases, adding the verbal abuse by some people can have an "enormous" impact on the health care system.

"By and large the public has been very helpful and very supportive, but with the increasing frustration and anger a certain number of people think they have a right to really vent their anger at health care workers. This has to stop," said Cushman.

"I would say equally, be very careful,” he added. “Don't bite the hand that helps you because down the road you may need this hand, and in fact for you and or for someone in your family, and it may not be available."

'OMICRON TOOK US ALL BY SURPRISE'

Dr. Cushman says he understands the public's frustration, and no one feels it more than frontline workers.

"Omicron took us all by surprise and we were not prepared. Yet, an increasing number of the public think it is their right to complain and verbally abuse overworked and now fragile healthcare workers whose immediate families have seen little of them over the holidays," he said in a separate statement.

"While we continue to have widespread public support, an increasing number of people are venting their frustrations at us. The number of offenders may not be large, but the impact is enormous. It is harmful and hurtful."

Cushman urges people to stop verbally abusing health care workers trying to vaccinate the public, administer COVID-19 tests and care for the ill.

"These behaviours will no longer be tolerated," he said.

"Kindness and respect are as much a part of the solution as vaccines and the strict observance of public health measures."