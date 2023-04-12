Renfrew, Ont. artist makes artistic donation after 99 days at Queensway Carleton Hospital

Renfrew artist Patrick John Mills has nothing but praise for staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

Mills, the owner of the Art Factory in Renfrew, was admitted to the hospital last July.

Mills was previously diagnosed with a form of chronic leukaemia in the summer of 2020. He was in remission in 2022 when he caught pneumonia. While at the QCH, Mills was also found to have melanoma, fell into a coma for 52 days, caught COVID-19, and was on a ventilator for 62 days.

"I had less than a 10 per cent chance of living," Mills tells CTV News.

In all, the oil painter spent 99 days in hospital before returning to Renfrew last October.

Being able to return to his art, Mills was inspired to use his talents to thank doctors and nurses at the hospital.

"How do you thank people? How do you thank people for saving your life?" said Mills.

"I wanted to give my absolute best work."

His best work, inspired by his wife, Tanja Kisslinger, who was by his side every day while in hospital.

"I spent 12 hours, as long as they would let me be beside him, and I didn't miss a day," says Kisslinger.

At the end of March, Mills delivered his paintings to the hospital as a thank you, expecting to be in and out without a fuss.

"Within under two minutes, 20 to 25 doctors and nurses were there," said Mills.

Mills's cancer is now in remission once again.

"What that team did was so incredible. They're amazing people, they deserve to know that."

Now on display at QCH, Mills hopes those who see his work are filled with hope, the same way he was by his support system.

"There's an element of hope and light that I think represents his journey through the entire cancer and infection," said Kisslinger.