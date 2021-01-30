A school bus employee in Renfrew County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium issued a statement saying the positive test result affects school transportation routes for three schools.

"This was an isolated incident," said the joint statement.

"Three schools have been contacted – Madawaska Valley District High School, Palmer Rapids Public School, and George Vanier Catholic School."

The health unit says all students and staff who have been deemed to be in close contact with the positive case have been given direction to immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing.

Schools remain open for in-person learning.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit continues to investigate the case of COVID-19.