Renovations are under way for Timmins Transit, along with hiring security

The City of Timmins has received $1.3 million from the federal government to help with the $1.5 million total cost of renovating the Timmins Transit Terminal on Spruce Street South.

With federal government funding in place, the City of Timmins is moving forward this month with plans to renovate its transit building.

Besides some work on the offices, boardroom, roof and HVAC systems, there will also be other improvements made to outside pathways and the public washrooms.

"We are also doing some minor updates to the main vestibule just to make them a little bit more energy efficient," said Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau.

Recently, city officials announced, the new public washrooms will be doorless, like the kind you see in airports.

“The reason why the washrooms were closed was because they were vandalized so bad that they were left unsafe for the public," said Ken Krcel, director of Timmins Public Works.

He added, the washrooms will remain closed until renovations are done and he expects that will be in the spring.

Although nothing has changed at Timmins Transit since it moved into the building in 2010, the mayor said the building's heritage as the city's first train station, built in 1916, will be respected.

In addition to the renovations, council has decided to award a contract to a security firm to conduct patrols of the premises.

“To prevent some loitering, some alcohol, some drug use that was happening on site and just ensure a safer environment for the transit users," said Boileau.

Some councillors do not agree with the expenditure.

“That is not a minimum wage job; that is a police matter and I will not support this," said councillor Bill Gvozdanovic.

Councillor Kristen Murray also questioned throwing money at the issue and asked if any other options to mitigate problems had been explored.

Council said Krcel has assured them that the security guards will only be asked to move anyone who's loitering along and would be asked to call the Timmins Police Service if they run into anything more serious.

Krcel said that the hiring of security for Timmins Transit has been planned for a number of years and gives credit to the current manager of Timmins Transit for ensuring the city met this goal.