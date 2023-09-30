Renovators galore look for expert tips at the Calgary Fall Home Show

Thousands of Calgarians looking for home design, decor and renovation advice are spending time at the BMO Centre over the weekend.

The Calgary Fall Home Show's 2023 edition runs Friday to Sunday.

It offers homeowners -- and renters -- a chance to chat with industry experts about their projects.

"It's for renovators, landscapers and DIYers," show manager Casey Matulic said. "They're coming here to look for inspiration, to talk to the experts, get some advice, some quotes and to possibly sign some contracts."

The show features 175 different exhibitors and is expected to draw in about 20,000 people over its three day run.

One exhibitor said she's hearing from more homeowners this year about one specific subject.

"The number one thing we get asked is 'how do you get started with a renovation?'" Dana George with Renovations by Heart and Home said. "We have so many people who have decided -- because of the mortgage rates of the lack of properties available -- that they're just going to stay put."

The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online.