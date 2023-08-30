Father has car stolen while moving daughter into university in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a vehicle theft after they say an American man had his rental car stolen while moving his daughter into university.

Police say the two had travelled from New Jersey and checked into a hotel in the south end of Guelph.

The man contacted police Tuesday morning after he said their 2023 Chevrolet Suburban went missing from the hotel parking lot.

According to police, two large suitcases full of clothes were also stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Const. Denver Staines at 519-824-1212 ext. 7166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS MOVING IN

The University of Guelph said move-in day for the autumn semester will take place over three days begining on Thursday.

According to the university, around 5,000 students will be moving into residence.

As a result, the following university-owned roads will be closed to all but move-in traffic:

South Ring Road

East Ring Road

Dundas Lane

Macdonald Street

Gordon Street will remain open from Stone Road to College Avenue.

The university said drivers should expect heavier-than-normal traffic on Stone Road, College Avenue, University Avenue, Smith Lane and Victoria Road.