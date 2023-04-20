Rental rule changes in Amherstburg

The town of Amherstburg has approved a new short-term rental by-law.

Council approving a non-owner occupied by-law, meaning those who do not live in the homes are able to rent out their property.

The by-law also requires a fire inspection and short-term rental owner licence.

The by-law will ensure that those occupying the rental can be two people per bedroom, with an additional two persons inside.

Any use of a hot tub or pool outdoors is limited from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The new by-law will go into effect sometime late this year or early next year.