Rental scam discovered after multiple families respond to ad for rental home
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A 43-year-old Lasalle woman has been arrested in connection to a home rental scam.
According to the police, two arrived on Wednesday to move in simultaneously to the same property.
Both families gave the landlord the initial and final month's rent.
Lasalle police conducted an investigation and discovered a third tenant had also paid rent.
The three tenants had seen the rental home with the landlord after responding to a Facebook marketplace ad for it.
Police advise individuals to exercise caution when viewing listings, check the owner's identity, and steer clear of wire transactions.
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.