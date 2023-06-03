Rental scam discovered after multiple families respond to ad for rental home

A 43-year-old Lasalle woman has been arrested in connection to a home rental scam.

According to the police, two arrived on Wednesday to move in simultaneously to the same property.

Both families gave the landlord the initial and final month's rent.

Lasalle police conducted an investigation and discovered a third tenant had also paid rent.

The three tenants had seen the rental home with the landlord after responding to a Facebook marketplace ad for it.

Police advise individuals to exercise caution when viewing listings, check the owner's identity, and steer clear of wire transactions.