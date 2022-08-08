Rental toilets set on fire, 19-year-old charged

Police are charging a teen with arson after outdoor rental toilets were set on fire last month.

On July 29, at approximately 9 p.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report officers responded to multiple calls of outdoor toilets – often seen at summer festivals and large events – being set on fire by a person at Lion’s Head Park in Mount Forest.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect. Police say further calls were received of that same person attempting to light other objects on fire throughout the area.

A 19-year-old man from Wellington North Township has been charged with arson.