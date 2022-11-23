Renting in southern Alberta? Be on alert, RCMP warn

RCMP in Pincher Creek, Alta. are warning the public that someone has seemingly been listing several residential properties for rent that they don't own and aren't actually available for rent at all.

It's alleged the fraudster is taking deposits from potential renters despite not owning the properties.

"This results in victims losing the entire deposit and being without a residence," said a Wednesday news release.

RCMP are warning the public to be cautious about sending money transfers to people they don't know, especially if they haven't viewed the property in person.

If you have any information about the frauds you can call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000 or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Pincher Creek is located about 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.