Reopening in Alberta begins June 1 with outdoor dining, all restrictions could be lifted by July

Health measures in Alberta will begin being removed in three stages starting June 1, based on the vaccination rate going up and the hospitalization rate going down.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting worship services can increase to 15 per cent of capacity starting Friday.

Beginning on Tuesday, the outdoor social gathering limit will increase to 10 people — with distancing — and outdoor dining will be allowed, with a maximum of four people per table, who must be members of the same household. Those who live alone can have up to two close contacts.

Personal and wellness services like hair salons can reopen by appointment. Wedding ceremonies can have up to 10 people, including the officiant, bride and groom, witnesses and photographers, but receptions remain prohibited.

Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions also remain prohibited

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect

Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.

"The plan provides Albertans with a clear picture of a summer without restrictions as long as Albertans continue following public health measures in the short term and vaccination numbers continue to rise quickly," read a release.

Stage 1 begins two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining. Since that happened on May 18, Stage 1 will start on June 1, Kenney said.

Stage 2 will start two weeks after first doses reach 60 per cent and hospitalizations are below 500 and dropping.

Stage 3 begins when 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose.

Based on the current vaccination rate, Alberta is projected to enter Stage 2 in mid-June and Stage 3 in late-June or early-July.

"These are estimates only and rely on all Albertans continuing to drive down our hospitalizations while increasing vaccination numbers," read a release.

“Our Open for Summer Plan is a responsible plan to get back to normal while at the same time protecting our health care system. We will end this pandemic the same way we started it – by ensuring we have world-class healthcare available to every Albertan who needs it," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Under Stage 2, outdoor fixed seating facilities including grandstands can open with one-third of seated capacity and public outdoor gatherings including festivals and concerts will increase to 150 with restrictions including physical distancing in place.

McMahon Stadium would fall under a grandstand which is welcome news to Calgary Stampeder fans, however the CFL is currently isn’t planning a return-to-play until August.

Also under Stage 2, arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries can reopen their indoor setting with up to one-third of fire code occupancy.

While Stage 2 still includes restrictions on many festivals and summer events, Stage 3 would see all restrictions lifted depending on vaccination rates, by end of June or July.

Calgary Stampede and other summer festivals

Many Calgarians question what the reopening plans will mean for the Calgary Stampede, tentatively scheduled to run from July 9 to 18. If the reopening plan holds true that would be void of all restrictions.

According to its website, “Stampede 2021 will look different but it will be a unique and memorable celebration as we bring back a mix of the iconic Stampede experiences that you know and love.”

No plans have been released but Kenney said he expects there will be a rodeo, "Because we worked with the feds to get exemptions on, or relaxations on quarantine requirements for foreign rodeo performers that are going to be headed north."

Kenney says he was told by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi there will be no permit for a parade this year, "but maybe instead they have a scaled down parade on the Stampede grounds."

Strathmore and District Agricultural Society posted on their Facebook page that they’ve been approached by North American Midway Entertainment about using their space to quarantine staff arriving in Alberta in advance of the Stampede.

According to the post, discussions are in the early stages with nothing set in stone, but it says if they proceed and North American Midway Entertainment gets approval from health officials, midway workers would not be allowed to leave the quarantine area for 14 days, with 24-hour security in place to ensure nobody leaves.

“Part of their quarantine requirement is a large, outdoor, fenced space that has access to a wide range of services from shops to restaurants with delivery options. Needless to say, the Ag Grounds and the Town of Strathmore was their first call," the post reads.

"After such a trying year for our local businesses we viewed this as an opportunity to bring a significant amount of economic benefit to our local businesses, especially our restaurants."

In response, Kristina Barnes with the Calgary Stampede says, “Specific experiences, activities and operations, including the Midway, will continue to flex and adapt over the coming weeks based on the guidance provided and the evolving situation. That said, this is not your typical Stampede and it will look different.”

Stage 1

Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted;

Outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table;

Everyone at the table must be members of the same household or for a person living alone, dining parties are limited to two close contacts;

Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply;

Outdoor physical, performance and recreational activities are permitted with up to 10 distanced people, for all ages;

Retail can increase to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance);

Personal and wellness services can reopen, by appointment only;

Wedding ceremonies may have up to 10 people, including the officiant, bride/groom, witnesses and any photographers/videographers. Receptions remain prohibited;

Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions remain prohibited, and;

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.

Stage 2

Outdoor social gatherings increase to 20 people, with distancing;

Wedding ceremonies may occur with up to 20 attendees. Receptions permitted outdoors only;

Funeral ceremonies remain up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions are permitted outdoors only;

Restaurants may seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors;

Dining parties are no longer restricted to households only;

Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply;

Retail capacity increases to 1/3 of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance);

Capacity for places of worship increases to 1/3 of fire code occupancy;

Gyms and other indoor fitness open for solo and drop in activities with three metre distancing between participants and fitness classes may resume three metre distancing;

Indoor settings may open with up to 1/3 of fire code occupancy, including indoor recreation centres. This includes arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries, and libraries;

Indoors and outdoors youth and adult sports resume with no restrictions;

Youth activities such as day camps and play centres may resume, with restrictions;

Personal and wellness services can resume walk-in services;

Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning;

The work from home order is lifted but still recommended;

Outdoor fixed seating facilities (e.g., grandstands) can open with 1/3 seated capacity;

Public outdoor gatherings increase to 150 people (e.g. concerts/festivals), with restrictions, and ;

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect;

Stage 3

All restrictions lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings, and;

Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings will remain.

More than 2.55 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in Alberta.