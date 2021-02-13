Ottawa learns it will reopen in "Orange" status, a teen driver is clocked at a dangerously high rate of speed, and a man is accused of setting a fire at Canada Revenue Agency headquarters.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week.

Ottawa learned this week that the city will be moved back into the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework when the provincial stay-at-home order lifts after Family Day.

On Monday, we learned the stay-at-home order would be extended to 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16 for the Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health units, but that Kingston, Renfrew, and Prince Edward Counties would move to the "Green-Prevent" status on Feb. 10.

On Friday, the province confirmed that Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit would move to orange on Tuesday, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark would join Kingston and Renfrew in green.

The move allows many businesses to reopen, with restrictions, and includes provisions for social gatherings.

However, health officials continue to urge residents to keep their number of contacts low amid the risk of spreading variant strains of COVID-19, which have been confirmed in Ottawa.

An 18-year-old is facing a charge of stunt driving after being spotted speeding 213 kilometres an hour on a busy road in Ottawa’s west-end.

On Twitter, Ottawa police Sgt. Craig Roberts said officers clocked the G2 driver at 213 kilometres an hour along Woodroffe Avenue, just north of Fallowfield Road, Thursday morning. The teen was driving a Hyundai Veloster Coupe.

The speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue, north of Fallowfield, is 80 kilometres an hour.

Police called it an “unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy.”

Just days before indoor dining returns to Ottawa, a popular Kanata pub is closing its doors.

Central Bierhaus announced on social media late Tuesday that the pub is "turning our lights off for good."

The post said that many staff from Central Bierhaus would transition to working at Crazy Horse Stonegrill Steakhouse & Saloon, which will remain open.

"All our regulars, there isn't much to say other than thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your love and support you have given us," Central Bierhaus said on Facebook.

Ottawa Public Health says a weekend rapid asymptomatic testing blitz of local students and their families found several presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

OPH said between Feb. 6 and 7, 175 students, staff, families and high-risk contacts were tested for COVID-19. Of the 48 students tested for COVID-19, six had positive results, which must still be confirmed by a lab test.

Tests are underway this weekend in Barrhaven. Over the next two weekends, thousands of students, parents and families will be offered a COVID-19 rapid test by health authorities.

A 33-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to an early morning fire at the headquarters of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Ottawa police said in a press release that a man broke into 555 Mackenzie Ave. at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and set a small fire. The fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

The suspect later turned himself in and is now facing charges of arson causing property damage, possession of incendiary material and mischief to property.

No one was hurt. The CRA said there was some minor smoke and water damage to the building and a broken window.