Reopening of Port Burwell P.S. pushed back
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says Port Burwell Public School will now reopen on Dec. 2.
The school has been closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak since Nov. 19.
It was originally slated to reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.
No reason was given for delaying the reopening to Thursday.
But a statement from the board said, "The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly. Safety, operational needs and the continuity of teaching and learning are considered when determining a school closure."
Students have been learning virtually since the closure a week ago, and the board is thanking families and the school community for supporting students as they learned at home.
