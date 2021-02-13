The Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. is expected to hold drive-in service Sunday.

This after the interim court order placed against the church became permanent Friday.

"The Ministry of the Attorney General has obtained an enforcement order, requiring the Church of God to abide by the regulations in effect now, and in future," says Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

Bildy says the church did not oppose the order, however they did no consent to it either.

"We are disappointed that the government is refusing to address the constitutionality of the Reopening Ontario Act and the plethora of emergency orders over the past year," Henry Hildebrandt, the church's pastor said in a statement.

"Instead, they are doubling down on churches, small business, and families at the expense of the health and well-being of our youth, elderly, and most vulnerable in our communities."

Bildy told CTV News the terms were made a little more palatable to avoid a costs order against the them at this time.

"One of the terms of the order is that we can bring a motion to set it aside within 30 days, and we are considering doing so on constitutional grounds," says Bildy.

Southwestern Public Health is moving into the "Red" control restriction zone this week, which allows the church to move their service indoors.

"I expect that the church will hold its usual drive-in service this weekend, and by next week their region should be back to 30% of building capacity for churches," says Bildy.

There are currently 15 active COVID-19 cases in Elgin County but there are no new or ongoing cases in the town of Aylmer.