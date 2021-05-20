Reopening plan to be announced Thursday, what it could mean for London region

It may not matter if London and other local regions are faring better or worse than places like Toronto with COVID-19 when it comes to province’s reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon in regards to the province’s plan to reopen from the latest round of restrictions.

Early indications are that the province is saying goodbye to the regional colour coded approach in favour of a sector based approach.

“The Minister of Health has suggested that we're going to be moving away from the regionalization approach,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones on Wednesday.

So what does that mean for London and other local regions?

It suggests that a provincial approach is coming over a regional approach and that even if case counts are lower in southwestern Ontario it doesn’t necessarily mean certain restrictions will lift sooner.

“Sector by sector is important because frankly there are differences and nuances depending on what kind of business you operate. So that's why we want to look at sector by sector to see what can safely reopen and when,” said Jones.

The government is hoping to avoid regional travel for services and businesses.

Under the older system locally there were several reports of people travelling between regions to access businesses and services not open in their own.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to be present at the announcement this afternoon as well.

CTV News London will live stream the announcement on our website.

The announcement is slated to begin at 3 p.m.