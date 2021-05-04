Reopening Roadmap: This is Sask.'s 3-step plan to reopening the province

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced plans to gradually reopen the province in three steps.

The Reopening Roadmap is based on the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Monday that the plan will not work unless everyone gets vaccinated and continues to follow public health orders.

“Those are the two things we all need to do in order to move forward through the three steps of reopening so we can enjoy a great Saskatchewan summer and get back to normal," Moe said in a news release.

The Reopening Roadmap’s three steps rely on vaccine availability and timing between steps.

STEP ONE

Step One can begin once three weeks have passed since 70 per cent of people age 40 and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, 65 per cent of people over 40 have received their first dose in Saskatchewan.

This step includes the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table.

The limit for private gatherings will return to a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

The province estimates this step could begin in the last week of May.

STEP TWO

Step Two can begin three weeks after 70 per cent of people over 30 have received their first dose.

Currently, 53 per cent of people over 30 have received their first doses.

In Step Two, capacity thresholds in retail spaces will be lifted. Restaurants and bars will not have a maximum capacity for tables.

The limit for private indoor gatherings will be a maximum of 15 people. The limit for public gatherings will be 150, both indoor and outdoor.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

The province estimates this step could begin in the third week of June.

STEP THREE

Step Three will begin after 70 per cent of people over 18 have received their first dose.

Most remaining restrictions will be lifted in Step Three.

Currently, 44 per cent of residents over 18 have received their first dose.

“Guidance on gathering sizes and indoor masking will be developed based on the progress of the first two steps,” the province’s plan reads.

The province estimates this step could begin in the second week of July.

More to come…

MORE RESTRICTIONS COMING FOR ALBERTA

Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney said residents of that province can expect “stronger” public health measures for the province on Tuesday.

Albert reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The cabinet committee in charge of restrictions will be meeting, although Kenney said there have been no decisions made yet as to the nature of the stricter rules.

He justified the success of Alberta’s restrictions to date by citing the per capita death rate in the province as compared to the national rate and rates in other jurisdictions in North America and Europe.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz.