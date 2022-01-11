Reopening schools 'jumping the gun,' says northern teachers union

News of schools reopening for in-person learning Monday is not sitting well with teachers unions in northern Ontario.

With COVID-19 cases remaining high, and questions around prevention left unanswered, Sudbury's Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario bargaining unit said it's too soon to reopen.

"We might be jumping the gun just a little bit here," said the bargaining unit's president, Liana Holm.

"Sometimes going ahead with a little bit more caution might be better, in order to maintain the longevity of us staying in school."

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to officially announce the reopening of schools on Wednesday afternoon, with local school boards saying they haven't been notified of the reopening yet.

Holm is hoping Lecce can provide answers on what protections will be provided to staff and students to prevent outbreaks — as well as potentially escalate testing and vaccinations for the younger population.