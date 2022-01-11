Reopening schools 'jumping the gun,' says northern teachers union
News of schools reopening for in-person learning Monday is not sitting well with teachers unions in northern Ontario.
With COVID-19 cases remaining high, and questions around prevention left unanswered, Sudbury's Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario bargaining unit said it's too soon to reopen.
"We might be jumping the gun just a little bit here," said the bargaining unit's president, Liana Holm.
"Sometimes going ahead with a little bit more caution might be better, in order to maintain the longevity of us staying in school."
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to officially announce the reopening of schools on Wednesday afternoon, with local school boards saying they haven't been notified of the reopening yet.
Holm is hoping Lecce can provide answers on what protections will be provided to staff and students to prevent outbreaks — as well as potentially escalate testing and vaccinations for the younger population.
-
NDP wants Manitoba to create database with rapid test resultsThe Manitoba NDP is urging the province to create a database where people can report the results of their rapid antigen tests.
-
Design a doghouse for a robot puppy: TELUS Spark launches new competitionOfficials with TELUS Spark are inviting youth to help design a dog house for the centre's robotic dog.
-
Police seize cannabis, loaded gun during traffic stop for curfew violation in GatineauGatineau police conducting a traffic stop for a possible curfew violation this week discovered cannabis and a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.
-
Man killed in targeted Surrey shooting known to police, but not tied to gang conflict: homicide teamA man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Surrey has been identified as someone with a history of encounters with police.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.