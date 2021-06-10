Reopening Windsor-Essex: timeline of what's open and closed

On the eve of the latest gradual reopening of the Ontario economy, here’s a look at how this reopening compares to others in Windsor-Essex since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region has been through three lockdowns/shutdowns and various stages of opening and closing over the past 15 months.

TIMELINE:

March 11, 2020 – Pandemic declared by World Health Organization.

March 19, 2020 - WECHU reports first COVID-19 case in region

March 20, 2020 - City of Windsor declares state of emergency, malls closed

May 11, 2020 – After two months, many Windsor retail stores with a street entrance reopened for curbside pickup or delivery.

STAGES:

May 19, 2020 - Province announces the first stage of the 're-start phase' towards re-opening Ontario’s economy and a slew of businesses from retail to recreation facilities are ramping back up after a months-long shutdown due to COVID-19.

May 20, 2020 - Windsor reopens dog parks, some outdoor sports amenities, picnic sites, benches and shelters in parks and recreational areas.

June 25, 2020 – Windsor-Essex moves to Stage Two: Leamington and Kingsville excluded. Hair salons and restaurants reopen.

July 7, 2020 – Leamington and Kingsville joins Stage Two: last in province.

Aug 12, 2020 – Windsor-Essex moves to Stage 3 reopening, gyms reopen

Sept 10, 2020 - Students back to school first time in six months

Sept 28, 2020 – Ford declares province is in second wave

COLOURS:

Nov 3, 2020 – Color-coded approach introduced: Windsor starts in green

Nov 16, 2020 - Move to yellow zone

Nov 23, 2020 - Move to orange zone

Nov 30- Move to red zone

Dec 16, 2020 - Move to grey zone: lockdown 2.0

Dec 11. 2020 – Health unit orders closure of schools.

Feb 12, 2021 - Back to red zone, reopening of indoor dining, gyms and salons with restrictions and capacity limits.

Feb 8, 2021 - Schools resume in-class learning.

Feb 16, 2021- Stay-at-home order lifted.

March 23, 2021 - Ford 'concerned' about third wave of COVID-19, says another Ontario lockdown would be 'absolutely terrible'

April 1, 2021 - Emergency brake shutdown starts in Windsor-Essex, indoor dining at restaurants, non-essential retail and gyms close.

April 12, 2021 –The province closed Windsor-Essex schools and any other schools that weren’t already closed indefinitely.

STEPS:

May 20, 2021 – Ontario nixes colour framework. Windsor-Essex will be grouped with the rest of the province as it rolls out the new three-step reopening plan.

June 2, 2021 - Windsor-Essex schools to remain closed for in-class learning, province considers reopening businesses sooner

June 7, 2021: Province announces reopening of Step One is being bumped up to June 11. Patios, non-essential retail and outdoor fitness with 10 people is allowed.

If the current three-step reopening plan continues as is, Ontario would move to Step Two on July 2 and Step Three on July 23.