Repair work on Sask. highway closed for over a year expected to begin this fall

Repair work on a southeastern Saskatchewan highway that has been closed for over a year may begin this fall.

Highway 369, near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, was closed in June 2021 due to a landslide.

The highway is a common route to the village of Togo. It branches off highway 10, goes though Lake of Prairies and hits a popular fishing site near the Togo Bridge.

“We do expect to tender this project before the end of August,” Steve Shaheen, senior communications for the Ministry of Highways, said. “The expected completion date would be before the end of fall.”

Shaheen said the road needed to be tested and investigated.

“We are aware this is a lengthy process,” he said.

Business owner Konrad Zangl said he is frustrated the government didn’t communicate or provide a timeline for the process.

Zangl owns a business called Sun Hill Resort and Highway 369 is the main access.

“It is difficult for our business, because it basically died from one day to the next,” Zangl said.

For now, residents will have to stick to the 20 minute detour until the work is complete.