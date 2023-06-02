Repair work to disrupt Lethbridge traffic starting Monday

The east side of the intersection of Red Crow and Jerry Potts Boulevard West will be closed starting Monday.

The closure is due to ATCO Gas doing some work in the area. It's expected that the work will be completed by Tuesday, June 13.

The closure may impact a Lethbridge Transit route. To learn more, call 311 during business hours to find out about possible transit stop closures and any scheduling adjustments.

Motorists in the area are advised to follow posted detours and drive with caution.