Repairs along Woodroffe Avenue to cause traffic disruptions starting Monday
The City of Ottawa says lane reductions and slowdowns are expected along Woodroffe Avenue starting Monday, as repair work begins.
Disruptions are expected to last for eight weeks as crews work on fixing underground watermains along Woodroffe Avenue, from Slack Road to 650 metres north of Grenfell Crescent, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.
The affected avenue will be reduced to one lane at times from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m..
“The watermain repair work will involve excavation of the west shoulder and outer southbound lane of Woodroffe Avenue, replacement of sections of watermain, followed by the reinstatement of the road and shoulder,” read the release.
The city asks people to read the signage that will be in place through the construction zone. It adds while northbound and southbound lanes are expected to have some delays and slowdowns, drivers can consider alternate routes where possible.
For additional details and specific traffic impacts, visit ottawa.ca.
