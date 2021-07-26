Repairs to SkyTrain bridge will mean delays between Surrey and New Westminster next month

People who take the SkyTrain to and from Surrey are going to find themselves waiting longer for trains in the coming weeks.

TransLink says the replacement of expansion joints on the SkyBridge, which carries the Expo Line over the Fraser River between New Westminster and Surrey, will begin on July 31.

"The expansion joints on the bridge have not been replaced since their construction and have reached the end of their useful lives," TransLink said in a news release.

The transit agency added that trains have crossed the bridge more than 5 million times since 1990.

Trains will be single-tracking over the bridge from July 31 to Aug. 7 and again from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.

The single-tracking will be from Scott Road Station to Columbia Station platform one during the week and from Scott Road to New Westminster Station platform two during the second week.

"To keep customers moving as quickly as possible between stations, trains will cross two at a time in each direction, providing 15-minute service during peak periods," TransLink said. "At all other times, one train will cross in each direction, providing 12-minute service."

Additional SkyTrain staff will be present at affected stations to help customers navigate the changes, TransLink said.