Repatriation efforts in Fort Albany set to get underway; fire almost 'under control'

Repatriation efforts are about to get underway in Fort Albany as community members look to bring their evacuees home.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, flights will begin on Thursday and will continue throughout the weekend until everyone is returned.

Community leaders posted that the wildfire situation, while still at Stage 2 "being held," is expected to be downgraded to Stage 3 "under control" in the next two days.

"The incident commander is comfortable with the decision of Council to begin the repatriation of all evacuees," the post reads.

Host communities will be working with Fort Albany in a bid to establish a repatriation list.

The manifest will be prioritized with the community's essential workers being first, followed by elders with their escorts and then the rest of the community.

They're still working on flight confirmations but add they will let everyone know once the information is made available.

The remote James Bay community declared a state of emergency and evacuated roughly two weeks ago.

Water bombers and other efforts were used to protect the community.

Hundreds were evacuated to cities like Kapuskasing and Timmins until the situation improved.