Repeat offender arrested in Bashaw as police seize loaded gun, ammunition

A repeat offender faces multiple charges after being arrested by Bashaw RCMP.

On March 22, officers arrested Jesse James Lyman Macdonald, who police say was wanted on multiple warrants.

Macdonald was arrested behind a residence on 51 Street in Bashaw, where he was discovered speaking with a woman who was in a vehicle. As police approached, he tried to flee on foot, but was quickly located and arrested.

The woman he was speaking to was also arrested for obstruction.

After a search of a bag and the vehicle, the RCMP seized a loaded hand gun, and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

Macdonald, 32, of no fixed address faces two counts of careless use of a firearm; and a single count apiece of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm and resist arrest.

Macdonald was remanded and will appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Friday.

Jody Lill Sarasin, 30, of no fixed address was charged with two counts of careless use of a firearm; and a single count each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm, fail to comply with a release order, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Sarasin was released from custody. She is to appear in Stettler Provincial Court on May 12.