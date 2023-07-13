Repeat offender faces nearly 40 charges in series of break-ins
Police say a man arrested on 29 counts of breaking and entering last month in York Region now faces nearly 40 charges following additional crimes over the past week.
According to investigators, the 33-year-old man previously accused of breaking into multiple businesses - mostly restaurants - in June is facing more charges in connection with eight commercial break-ins between July 6 and July 12.
Police say the accused is charged with eight additional counts of breaking and entering, plus possession of break and enter instruments, possession of cocaine, and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.
Investigators say at the time of the crimes, he was before the courts on unrelated charges and bound by a court order.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the authorities.
