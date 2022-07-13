'Repeat offender' facing charges in connection with suspected Barrhead drug house: RCMP

A Barrhead man is facing numerous charges after an investigation into a suspected drug house.

Police began investigating earlier this month after a “repeat offender” was observed actively selling drugs out of the house.

On July 10 a search warrant was executed, and the following items were seized:

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun;

Two additional long guns;

One rifle with a mix of original and 3D printed parts;

One Glock handgun that was in the process of being completed;

A computer and 3D printer that was in the process of printing parts for the Glock;

210 grams of methamphetamine;

35 grams of cocaine;

Suspected fentanyl;

1,800 non-taxed cigarettes; and

18 grams of Psilocybin.

Lorne Kyle Jack Harris, 35, has been charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of weapons trafficking, nine counts of weapons offences, four counts of failing to comply with release conditions, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court in Barrhead on July 20.

“Repeat offenders who are actively selling drugs and guns presents real dangers to a community,” Sgt. Bob Dodds of the Barrhead RCMP said in a written release. “We are pleased to have removed these dangerous drugs and guns from those that can do harm.”

Barrhead is about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.