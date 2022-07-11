Replacement of Highway 417 bridge at Booth Street postponed due to labour issue
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is confirming that a planned closure of Highway 417 in Ottawa this week has been postponed.
The Queensway was to be closed in both directions Thursday in order to replace the Booth Street Bridge. The closure was expected to last until Monday, with detours in both directions.
However, the MTO told CTV News Ottawa in an email that the rapid bridge replacement has been deferred because of ongoing labour disruptions.
The contractor, Kiewit-Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP) said last week the bridge replacement is tentatively scheduled to take place July 21 to 25, pending a resolution to the labour disruption, but the MTO says it is still working to confirm when the work will happen.
“MTO and its contractor are currently evaluating when the rapid replacement will now take place, with the new dates dependent on the length of the current labour disruptions, City of Ottawa events and weather,” the MTO said in a statement.
The ministry said the public would be informed of the new highway closure dates when they are confirmed.
