The province is set to begin the process of replacing the Highway 401 bridges over the Grand River this spring.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, the project will also include localized widening of the highway, rehabilitation of the King Street overpass and the reconfiguration of part of the King Street ramp interchange.

Crews will also work to replace the median barrier, rebuild the pavement and storm sewers, and extend the mast lighting from Highway 8 to the interchange on Homer Watson Boulevard.

The entire project is expected to take until 2025 to complete.

While there will be lane restrictions on main and side roads, officials said that the impact on commuter traffic is expected to be minor, as two lanes of traffic will generally be open during peak hours.

Officials have not provided a cost estimate of the project in an effort to ensure a competitive procurement process, the spokesperson said, but the province will release the cost once it awards the contract.